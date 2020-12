Mediennerd.de Adventskalender 2020 Tag #21

Larry Laffer is a short, tacky, balding, forty-year-old man who has been living with his mother until recently. He used to be in the software business, but decided to leave everything behind as he moved to the city of Lost Wages in pursuit of sexual fulfillment. Clad in a white polyester leisure suit, Larry finds himself outside of Lefty’s Bar, determined to finally lose his virginity – or commit suicide if he is unable to achieve that goal before dawn.