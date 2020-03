Corona: Vertreibt euch die Zeit zuhause mit diesen Filmen: Teil 2

Death is never far away in Leo Janáeks work : in The Cunning Little Vixen, the main character falls under the fire of a hunter, Katia Kabanova kills herself, Emilia Marty in The Makropulos Case has to deal with the hard consequences of eternal youth. From the House of the Dead makes no exception, especially since the composer knew he was living out his final days when he decided to adapt into an opera Fyodor Dostoyevskys eponymous…