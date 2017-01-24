Xbox Deals With Gold KW 04/2017

Xbox Deals With Gold: Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder spannende Angebote auf der Xbox One und der Xbox360, schlagt zu, es lohnt sich wieder.
Xbox One
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|FRU*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Ghostbusters
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Kerbal Space Program
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Kinect Triple Bundle: Beats & Booms & Squids
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Roblox – 800 ROBUX
|Add-On
|10%
|DWG
|Spy Chameleon
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Titanfall 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Trackmania Turbo
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Watch Dogs 2*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight