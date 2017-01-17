Xbox Deals With Gold KW 03/2017

Xbox Deals With Gold: Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder spannende Angebote auf der Xbox One und der Xbox360, schlagt zu, es lohnt sich wieder.
Xbox One
|Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Eventide: Slavic Fable
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 2 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 2 Fast & Furious Car Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 Horn Unlock Accelerator*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Infinite Air with Mark McMorris
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|R.B.I. Baseball 16
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Siegcraft Commander
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Song of the Deep
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Walking Dead: Season 1 and Season 2 – Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition/ Paranautical Activity Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
Xbox360
|Back to the Future – 30th Anniversary Edition
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Contrast
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Jurassic Park
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Omerta – City of Gangsters
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Omerta – City of Gangsters – Damsel in Distress
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Omerta – City of Gangsters – The Arms Industry
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Omerta – City of Gangsters – The Bulgarian Colossus
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Omerta – City of Gangsters – The Con Artist
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Omerta – City of Gangsters – The Japanese Incentive
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG