Schönberg: Moses und Aron: Moses und Aron, Arnold Schönbergs masterpiece, at the Paris Opera in a glorious and poetic staging by Romeo Castellucci and conducted by Philippe Jordan, now available on DVD and Blu-ray! A profound, powerful and yet unfinished opera, Moses und Aron ends with an admission of defeat: « O Word, thou Word that I lack! », Moses last cry, is also the last phrase the composer has been able to set to music. Recounting the story of Moses, who has experienced the immensity of God, and of Aron, who tries to speak of it; casting doubt upon the adequacy of tonal and traditional musical language; Moses und Aron questions the possibility of a True Speech. Following in their wanderings the children of Israel, a stateless people lost in the desert and looking for signs and images, Moses und Aron symbolizes the challenges encountered by a community looking for her own identity, torn between spiritual ideal and material needs. The Paris Opera Chorus and Orchestra who, thanks to his musical director Philippe Jordans work, has pierced all the secrets of Schönbergs audacious score, reveal with grace and accuracy all the emotion contained in this anxious, overwhelming and unforgettable masterpiece.

Ich liebe die Umsetzungen von biblischen Geschichten im Film. Ich finde es immer spannend wie Menschen mit dem Stoff umgehen und diesen dann umsetzen. Schönberg: Moses und Aron war nun meiner erste Oper mit einem biblischen Thema, meine erste Oper überhaupt, da war ich sehr gespannt ob ich dieselbe Begeisterung auch dafür aufbringen kann. Sagen wir es mal so, Schönberg: Moses und Aron hat nun nicht dafür gesorgt, dass ich ein riesen Fan der Oper geworden bin, aber ich fand es gut, weil ich eben die Bibelgeschichten mag. Ich würde mir dieses Stück auch sehr gerne mal live ansehen, das muss schon ein tolles Erlebnis sein. Insgesamt bin ich von diesem Stück begeistert, war richtig schön anzusehen und vor allem auch spannend inszeniert, was ich so gar nicht erwartet hätte mit einem Schwerpunkt mal auf etwas anderem. Schaut aber am besten selbst mal rein, es lohnt sich sehr.

