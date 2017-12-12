Schmuck der 1990er / 1990s Jewellery: Die Sammlung Hans Schullin / The Hans Schullin Collection ist ein Buch von ARNOLDSCHE aus dem Jahr 2017.

Schmuck der 1990er / 1990s Jewellery: Initiated by Hans Schullin and directed by Fritz Maierhofer – both of them driven by the same passion for artistic jewellery – the ‚Design Workshop Schmuck‘ took place in Graz between 1991 and 1998. Based on the idea of creating an additional alternative to the existing training in Austria, internationally renowned guest professors, such as David Watkins, Giampaolo Babetto and Gijs Bakker, were invited to develop projects with the jewellery artists and goldsmiths in attendance. More than sixty jewellery pieces by students and teachers can be found in this exceptional collection, which was exhibited for the first time in the Museum im Palais in Graz in 2012. The catalogue includes all details about the collection, interviews and artists‘ CVs as well as a text on contemporary jewellery from the 1990s.

Leider habe ich keinen deutschen Pressetext gefunden für dieses Buch, habt aber keine Angst, das Buch selbst ist nicht nur auf Englisch, es hat alle Texte auch in deutsch und nicht wie auf Amazon angegeben „nur“ auf Englisch. Das kam mir sehr entgegen, denn auch wenn ich Englisch kann, macht lesen auf Deutsch doch deutlich mehr Spaß. Bei diesem Buch wäre das allerdings auch zu verkraften gewesen, denn der Fokus liegt hier ganz klar auf den Bildern von dem Schmuck. Tolle Stücke, in einer hohen Qualität fotografiert und hier in diesem Buch sehr schön dargestellt. Ich kann euch einen Blick hinein sehr empfehlen.

7,5 von 10 seltenen Schmuckstücken