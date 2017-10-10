ROMEs ist das neue gleichnamige Album der Band Romes und Five Seven Music (Membran) aus dem Jahr 2017.

ROMEs von Romes: Toronto s Indie Pop quartett ROMES announce their forthcoming eponymous debut LP which will be released on October 6th. The album was produced and mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, The Kooks, Depeche Mode, Air). ROMES is comprised of Jacob Alexander (vocals) and Nicolas Amadeus (drums), Andrew Keyes (bass) and James Tebbitt (guitar). The childhood friends met while attending school in Ireland, connecting over their mutual passion for rock music and undeniable chemistry as musicians. Perfecting their inimitable sound since their adolescent years, ROMES effortlessly documents true emotion in their songs while accenting each member s personalities to create irresistible, eclectic music.

Ich muss ehrlich sein, ich kannte Romes vorher noch nicht, ich hatte nur die Empfehlung bekommen mal reinzuhören. Ich fand die Musik im Allgemeinen auch nicht schlecht, das Album war irgendwann durch und ich hatte gute Unterhaltung. Allerdings konnte ich mich an kein Lied speziell erinnern. Es ist, meiner Meinung nach, also kein Superhit mit dabei, muss aber auch nicht, denn wie gesagt, es hört sich okay an. Ob das reicht um in Deutschland erfolgreich zu sein weiß ich nicht, ich kann euch nur empfehlen einfach selbst mal reinzuhören und euch eine eigene Meinung zu bilden.

6,0 von 10 Indie-Bands