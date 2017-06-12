Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 23/2017
Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch einmal wieder die aktuellen Nintendo Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.
Herunterladbare Spiele
- ACA NEOGEO SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad (Nintendo Switch, 6,99 Euro)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (Nintendo Switch, 16,99 Euro)
- Farming Simulator 18 (Nintendo 3DS, 29,99 Euro)
- I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO HAWAII (Nintendo 3DS, 14,99 Euro)
- Mysterious Stars 3D: A Fairy Tale (Nintendo 3DS, 6,99 Euro)
- Of Mice And Sand (Nintendo 3DS, 7,99 Euro)
- Block Zombies! (Nintendo Wii U, 5,49 Euro)
- Cubit The Hardcore Platformer Robot HD (Nintendo Wii U, 4,99 Euro)
- SPHERE SLICE (Nintendo Wii U, 1,49 Euro)
- Blazing Lasers (Nintendo Wii U, 5,99 Euro)
Herunterladbare Inhalte
- Pic-a-Pix Colour (Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii U)
Demos
- Cubit The Hardcore Platformer Robot HD (Nintendo Wii U)
Sonderangebote
- AeternoBlade (Nintendo 3DS)
- Alphadia (Nintendo 3DS)
- Bubble Pop World (Nintendo 3DS)
- Cake Ninja 3: The Legend Continues (Wii U)
- Color Zen (Nintendo 3DS)
- Color Zen (Wii U)
- Color Zen Kids (Nintendo 3DS)
- Color Zen Kids (Wii U)
- Cube Life: Island Survival (Wii U)
- Cube Life: Pixel Action Heroes (Wii U)
- Double Breakout (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Double Breakout (Wii U)
- Double Breakout II (Wii U)
- Family Tennis SP (Wii U)
- Fishdom H2O: Hidden Odyssey (Nintendo 3DS)
- Grand Prix Rock ‚N Racing (Wii U)
- Job the Leprechaun (Wii U)
- Kutar Concert Staff (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Jump Rope (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Magic Ball (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Quiz (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Tube Rider (Nintendo 3DS)
- My Style Studio: Hair Salon (Nintendo 3DS)
- My Style Studio: Hair Salon (Wii U)
- My Style Studio: Notebook (Wii U)
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) (Wii U)
- Ohayou! Beginner’s Japanese (Wii U)
- PING 1.5+ (Wii U)
- PSIBO (Wii U)
- REPTILIAN REBELLION (Wii U)
- Rubik’s® Cube (Nintendo 3DS)
- Rubik’s® Cube (Wii U)
- Snow Moto Racing 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- The Keep (Nintendo 3DS)
- Tiny Games – Ritter & Drachen (Nintendo 3DS)
- Triple Breakout (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Triple Breakout (Wii U)
- Word Logic by POWGI (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Logic by POWGI (Wii U)