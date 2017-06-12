Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 23/2017

Nintendo: Die Downloads der Woche

Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 23/2017

Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch einmal wieder die aktuellen Nintendo Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.

Herunterladbare Spiele

  • ACA NEOGEO SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad (Nintendo Switch, 6,99 Euro)
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (Nintendo Switch, 16,99 Euro)
  • Farming Simulator 18 (Nintendo 3DS, 29,99 Euro)
  • I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO HAWAII (Nintendo 3DS, 14,99 Euro)
  • Mysterious Stars 3D: A Fairy Tale (Nintendo 3DS, 6,99 Euro)
  • Of Mice And Sand (Nintendo 3DS, 7,99 Euro)
  • Block Zombies! (Nintendo Wii U, 5,49 Euro)
  • Cubit The Hardcore Platformer Robot HD (Nintendo Wii U, 4,99 Euro)
  • SPHERE SLICE (Nintendo Wii U, 1,49 Euro)
  • Blazing Lasers (Nintendo Wii U, 5,99 Euro)

Herunterladbare Inhalte

  • Pic-a-Pix Colour (Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii U)

Demos

  • Cubit The Hardcore Platformer Robot HD (Nintendo Wii U)

Sonderangebote

