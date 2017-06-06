Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 22/2017

Von
Mediennerd
Nintendo: Die Downloads der Woche

Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 22/2017

Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch einmal wieder die aktuellen Nintendo Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.

Herunterladbare Spiele

  • ACA NEOGEO LAST RESORT (Nintendo Switch, 6,99 Euro)
  • Astro Duel Deluxe (Nintendo Switch, 13,99 Euro)
  • Harvest Moon: Dorf des Himmelsbaumes (Nintendo 3DS, 39,99 Euro)
  • Drone Flight (Nintendo 3DS, 3,99 Euro)
  • Mysterious Stars 3D: Road to Idol (Nintendo 3DS, 6,99 Euro)
  • A Drawing’s Journey (Nintendo Wii U)
  • Armored ACORNs: Action Squirrel Squad (Nintendo Wii U, 6,99 Euro)
  • Preston Sterling and the Legend of Excalibur (Nintendo Wii U, 2,99 Euro)
  • Bonk’s™ Revenge (Nintendo Wii U, 5,99 Euro)

Herunterladbare Inhalte

  • Blaster Master Zero (Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS)
  • Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)
  • Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Nintendo Wii U)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo 3DS)

Herunterladbare Demos

  • Blaster Master Zero (Nintendo 3DS)
  • Cube Life: Pixel Action Heroes

Sonderangebote

TEILEN
Mediennerd
Mediennerd
Medienproduzent/Blogger, Katzenliebhaber und 1. FC Köln Fan im hohen Norden. Mit meiner Berufs- und Lebenserfahrung teste und vermarkte ich seit 2009 Produkte aller Art. Sie erhalten immer ein ehrliches Feedback.

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR

Kommentar verfassen