Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 22/2017
Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch einmal wieder die aktuellen Nintendo Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.
Herunterladbare Spiele
- ACA NEOGEO LAST RESORT (Nintendo Switch, 6,99 Euro)
- Astro Duel Deluxe (Nintendo Switch, 13,99 Euro)
- Harvest Moon: Dorf des Himmelsbaumes (Nintendo 3DS, 39,99 Euro)
- Drone Flight (Nintendo 3DS, 3,99 Euro)
- Mysterious Stars 3D: Road to Idol (Nintendo 3DS, 6,99 Euro)
- A Drawing’s Journey (Nintendo Wii U)
- Armored ACORNs: Action Squirrel Squad (Nintendo Wii U, 6,99 Euro)
- Preston Sterling and the Legend of Excalibur (Nintendo Wii U, 2,99 Euro)
- Bonk’s™ Revenge (Nintendo Wii U, 5,99 Euro)
Herunterladbare Inhalte
- Blaster Master Zero (Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS)
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Nintendo Wii U)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo 3DS)
Herunterladbare Demos
- Blaster Master Zero (Nintendo 3DS)
- Cube Life: Pixel Action Heroes
Sonderangebote
- 3D Game Collection (Nintendo 3DS)
- Adventure Bar Story (Nintendo 3DS)
- Adventure Labyrinth Story (Nintendo 3DS)
- Atlantic Quest (Nintendo 3DS)
- BOX UP (New Nintendo 3DS)
- BRICK RACE (New Nintendo 3DS)
- BRICK RACE (Wii U)
- COLOR BOMBS (Wii U)
- COLOR CUBES (New Nintendo 3DS)
- COLOR CUBES (Wii U)
- Conveni Dream (Nintendo 3DS)
- CUP CRITTERS (New Nintendo 3DS)
- CUP CRITTERS (Wii U)
- Defend your Crypt (Nintendo 3DS)
- Defend your Crypt (Wii U)
- DON’T CRASH GO (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Epic Word Search Collection (Nintendo 3DS)
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Epic Word Search Holiday Special (Nintendo 3DS)
- FOUR BOMBS (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Frankenstein – Master of Death (Wii U)
- GALAXY BLASTER (New Nintendo 3DS)
- I C REDD (Wii U)
- JACKPOT 777 (Wii U)
- Joe’s Diner (Wii U)
- Jump Trials Supreme (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kingdom’s Item Shop (Nintendo 3DS)
- Mercenaries Saga 2 (Nintendo 3DS)
- PANDA LOVE (Wii U)
- Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas (Nintendo 3DS)
- PENTAPUZZLE (Wii U)
- PINK DOT BLUE DOT (New Nintendo 3DS)
- PIXEL SLIME U (Wii U)
- Schwebebahn Simulator (Wii U)
- Secret Agent Files: Miami (Nintendo 3DS)
- SHOOT THE BALL (New Nintendo 3DS)
- SHOOT THE BALL (Wii U)
- SHOOTY SPACE (Wii U)
- Six Sides of the World (Wii U)
- SPLASHY DUCK (Wii U)
- Splat The Difference (Nintendo 3DS)
- SUPER ROBO MOUSE (Wii U)
- TAP TAP ARCADE (Wii U)
- TAP TAP ARCADE 2 (Wii U)
- TITANS TOWER (Wii U)
- TOUCH SELECTIONS (Wii U)
- Word Party (Wii U)