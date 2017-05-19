Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 20/2017

Nintendo: Die Downloads der Woche

Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 20/2017

Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch einmal wieder die aktuellen Nintendo Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.

Wii U

  • PINBALL (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 €
  • Super Star Soldier (Konami) – 5,99 €

Wii U – Preisreduzierungen

  • Terraria (505 Games) – 9,99 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 19,99 €)
  • Hot Rod Racer (ZeNfA Productions) – 0,59 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 0,99 €)
  • ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! (ZeNfA Productions) – 0,89 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)
  • Soul Axiom (Wales Interactive) – 7,49 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 14,99 €)
  • Gravity Badgers (Wales Interactive) – 1,99 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 4,99 €) (nicht in Deutschland erhältlich)
  • forma.8 (MixedBag) – 7,49 € (bis zum 25. Mai 2017, normaler Preis: 14,99 €)

Nintendo Switch

  • Thumper (Drool LLC) – 19,99 €
  • ACA NEOGEO GALAXY FIGHT: UNIVERSAL WARRIORS (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €

Nintendo Switch – Demo

  • Disgaea 5 Complete Demo (NIS America) – Gratis (verfügbar ab 19. Mai 2017)

Nintendo 3DS

  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo) – 44,99 € (verfügbar ab 19. Mai 2017)

Nintendo 3DS – DLCs

  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Season Pass (Nintendo) – 44,99 € (verfügbar ab 19. Mai 2017)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Fledging Warriors Pack (Nintendo) – 7,99 € (verfügbar ab 19. Mai 2017)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Undaunted Heroes Pack (Nintendo) – 9,99 € (verfügbar ab 25. Mai 2017)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Lost Altars Pack (Nintendo) –14,99 € (verfügbar ab 25. Mai 2017)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Rise of the Deliverance Pack (Nintendo) – 12,99 € (verfügbar ab 1. Juni 2017)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Cipher Companions Pack (Nintendo) – 4,99 € (verfügbar ab 22. Juni 2017)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: The Astral Temple (Nintendo) – 3,99 € (verfügbar ab 19. Mai 2017)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Wretches and Riches (Nintendo) – 2,99 € (verfügbar ab 19. Mai 2017)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Band of Bandages (Nintendo) – 4,99 € (verfügbar ab 19. Mai 2017)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Mila’s Bounty 1 (Nintendo) – Gratis (verfügbar ab 19. Mai 2017)

Nintendo 3DS – Reduzierungen

  • Terraria (505 Games) – 9,99 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 19,99 €)
  • Me & My Pets 3D (Treva Entertainment) – 9,99 € (bis zum 8. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 29,99 €)
  • My Foal 3D (Treva Entertainment) – 9,99 € (bis zum 8. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 29,99 €) (nicht in Frankreich erhältlich)
  • Riding Star 3D (Treva Entertainment) – 9,99 € (bis zum 8. Juni .2017, normaler Preis: 29,99 €) (nur in der Schweiz erhältlich)
  • Brunch Panic (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 3,99 €)
  • Castle Conqueror EX (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 3,99 €)
  • Demon King Box (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 3,99 €)
  • Sweet Memories Blackjack (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 3,99 €)
  • Swords & Soldiers 3D (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,49 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 6,99 €)
  • World Conqueror 3D (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,49 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)

New Nintendo 3DS – Reduzierungen

  • Breakout Defense (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, normaler Preis: 7,00 €)

Nintendo 3DS – Themen

  • Alm’s Army Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo) – 1,99 € (verfügbar ab 19. Mai 2017)
  • Celica’s Army Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo) – 1,99 € (verfügbar ab 19. Mai 2017)
