Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 09/2017

Von
Mediennerd
Nintendo: Die Downloads der Woche

Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 09/2017

Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch einmal wieder die aktuellen Nintendo Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.

Neuheiten für die Wii U

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) –  69.99 Euro
  • Ghost Blade HD (2Dream)- 8,99 Euro

Downloadinhalte für Wii U

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Expansion Pass (Nintendo) – 19,99 Euro
  • Minecraft: Wii U Edition (AOC) – Fallout Battle Map Pack (Mojang) – 2,99 Euro

Temporäre Wii U-Rabatte

  • Wicked Monsters Blast! HD PLUS (Corecell) – 1,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, 7,99 Euro
  • Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 7,19 Euro bis zum 16. März, 8,99 Euro
  • The Rivers of Alice: Extended Version (Delirium Studios) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 16. März oder 1,99 Euro, falls man The Delusions of Von Sottendorff and his Square Mind besitzt, statt 7,99 Euro
  • Turtle Tale (Saturnine Games) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 23. März, statt 2,99 Euro
  • Spy Chameleon (EnjoyUp Games) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • Baila Latino (O2 Games) – 12,93 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 19,90 Euro
  • Fit Music for Wii U (O2 Games) – 12,93 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 19,90 Euro
  • Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (O2 Games) – 12,93 Euro bis zum 30. März, 19,90 Euro
  • COLOR BOMBS (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • JACKPOT 777 (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • PANDA LOVE (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • PENTAPUZZLE (RCMADIAX) – 3,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 4,49 Euro
  • PIXEL SLIME U (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 2,99 Euro
  • SHOOT THE BALL (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • SHOOTY SPACE (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 2,99 Euro
  • SPLASHY DUCK (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • SUPER ROBO MOUSE (RCMADIAX) – 3,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 4,49 Euro
  • TAP TAP ARCADE (RCMADIAX) – 1,33 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,99 Euro
  • TAP TAP ARCADE 2 (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 2,99 Euro
  • TITANS TOWER (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • TOUCH SELECTIONS (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 2,99 Euro

Neuheiten für den 3DS

  • Brave Dungeon (INSIDE SYSTEM) – 4,99 Euro
  • Parascientific Escape: Gear Detective (CIRCLE Entertainment) – 5,00 Euro

Temporäre 3DS-Rabatte

  • Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX (SEGA) – 19,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, 39,99 Euro
  • Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure 22,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, 44,99 Euro
  • SEGA 3D Classics Collection (SEGA) – 20,09 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 29,99 Euro
  • Super Monkey Ball 3D (SEGA) – 9,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 19,99 Euro
  • 3D After Burner II (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Altered Beast (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Ecco the Dolphin (SEGA) – 2,24 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,49 Euro
  • 3D Fantasy Zone (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Fantasy Zone 2 (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Galaxy Force 2 (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Gunstar Heroes (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Out Run (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Space Harrier (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Streets of Rage (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Streets of Rage 2 (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Super Hang-On (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • 3D Thunder Blade (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • AeternoBlade (Corecell) – 3,74 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 14,99 Euro
  • The Delusions of Von Sottendorff and his Square Mind (Delirium Studios) – 6,49 Euro bis zum 16. März oder 3,24 Euro, fall man The Rivers of Alice besitzt, statt 12,99 Euro
  • Word Logic by POWGI  – 7,19 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 8,99 Euro
  • Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (Zordix AB) – 4,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 9,99 Euro
  • Turtle Tale (Saturnine Games) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 23. März, statt 2,99 Euro
  • Kutar Concert Staff  – 0,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 0,99 Euro
  • Kutar Jump Rope – 0,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 0,99 Euro
  • Kutar Magic Ball – 0,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 0,99 Euro
  • Kutar Quiz (CIRCLE Entertainment) – 0,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 0,99 Euro
  • Kutar Tube Rider  – 0,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 0,99 Euro
  • 10-in-1 Arcade Collection (Gamelion) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 1,99 Euro
  • Crazy Kangaroo (Gamelion) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 1,99 Euro
  • Hazumi (Gamelion) – 1,34 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,69 Euro
  • League of Heroes (Gamelion) – 1,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 3,99 Euro
  • Monster Shooter (Gamelion) – 2,00 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 4,00 Euro
  • Pick-A-Gem (Gamelion) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,99 Euro
  • PIX3D (Gamelion) – 1,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 3,99 Euro
  • Rage of the Gladiator (Gamelion) – 3,49 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 6,99 Euro
  • SpeedX 3D (Gamelion) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,99 Euro
  • SpeedX 3D Hyper Edition (Gamelion) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 1,99 Euro
  • Luv Me Buddies Wonderland – 9,68 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 14,99 Euro

Temporäre New 3DS-Rabatte

  • Hyperlight EX (CatfishBlues Games) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • BOX UP (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • BRICK RACE (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • CUP CRITTERS (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • GALAXY BLASTER (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • SHOOT THE BALL (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro

Permanenter 3DS-Rabatt

  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (GameMill) – 19,99 Euro, statt 29,99 Euro

3DS HOME Themes

  • Hello Kitty with her friends (Sanrio) – 0,99 Euro
  • Hello Kitty and diamonds (Sanrio) – 0,99 Euro
TEILEN
Mediennerd
Mediennerd
Medienproduzent/Blogger, Katzenliebhaber und 1. FC Köln Fan im hohen Norden. Mit meiner Berufs- und Lebenserfahrung teste und vermarkte ich seit 2009 Produkte aller Art. Sie erhalten immer ein ehrliches Feedback.

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR

Kommentar verfassen