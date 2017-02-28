Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 09/2017
Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch einmal wieder die aktuellen Nintendo Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.
Neuheiten für die Wii U
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) – 69.99 Euro
- Ghost Blade HD (2Dream)- 8,99 Euro
Downloadinhalte für Wii U
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Expansion Pass (Nintendo) – 19,99 Euro
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition (AOC) – Fallout Battle Map Pack (Mojang) – 2,99 Euro
Temporäre Wii U-Rabatte
- Wicked Monsters Blast! HD PLUS (Corecell) – 1,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, 7,99 Euro
- Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 7,19 Euro bis zum 16. März, 8,99 Euro
- The Rivers of Alice: Extended Version (Delirium Studios) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 16. März oder 1,99 Euro, falls man The Delusions of Von Sottendorff and his Square Mind besitzt, statt 7,99 Euro
- Turtle Tale (Saturnine Games) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 23. März, statt 2,99 Euro
- Spy Chameleon (EnjoyUp Games) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- Baila Latino (O2 Games) – 12,93 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 19,90 Euro
- Fit Music for Wii U (O2 Games) – 12,93 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 19,90 Euro
- Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (O2 Games) – 12,93 Euro bis zum 30. März, 19,90 Euro
- COLOR BOMBS (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- JACKPOT 777 (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- PANDA LOVE (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- PENTAPUZZLE (RCMADIAX) – 3,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 4,49 Euro
- PIXEL SLIME U (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 2,99 Euro
- SHOOT THE BALL (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- SHOOTY SPACE (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 2,99 Euro
- SPLASHY DUCK (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- SUPER ROBO MOUSE (RCMADIAX) – 3,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 4,49 Euro
- TAP TAP ARCADE (RCMADIAX) – 1,33 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,99 Euro
- TAP TAP ARCADE 2 (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 2,99 Euro
- TITANS TOWER (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- TOUCH SELECTIONS (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 2,99 Euro
Neuheiten für den 3DS
- Brave Dungeon (INSIDE SYSTEM) – 4,99 Euro
- Parascientific Escape: Gear Detective (CIRCLE Entertainment) – 5,00 Euro
Temporäre 3DS-Rabatte
- Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX (SEGA) – 19,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, 39,99 Euro
- Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure 22,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, 44,99 Euro
- SEGA 3D Classics Collection (SEGA) – 20,09 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 29,99 Euro
- Super Monkey Ball 3D (SEGA) – 9,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 19,99 Euro
- 3D After Burner II (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Altered Beast (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Ecco the Dolphin (SEGA) – 2,24 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,49 Euro
- 3D Fantasy Zone (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Fantasy Zone 2 (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Galaxy Force 2 (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Gunstar Heroes (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Out Run (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, 4,99 Euro
- 3D Space Harrier (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Streets of Rage (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Streets of Rage 2 (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Super Hang-On (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- 3D Thunder Blade (SEGA) – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- AeternoBlade (Corecell) – 3,74 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 14,99 Euro
- The Delusions of Von Sottendorff and his Square Mind (Delirium Studios) – 6,49 Euro bis zum 16. März oder 3,24 Euro, fall man The Rivers of Alice besitzt, statt 12,99 Euro
- Word Logic by POWGI – 7,19 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 8,99 Euro
- Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (Zordix AB) – 4,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 9,99 Euro
- Turtle Tale (Saturnine Games) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 23. März, statt 2,99 Euro
- Kutar Concert Staff – 0,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 0,99 Euro
- Kutar Jump Rope – 0,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 0,99 Euro
- Kutar Magic Ball – 0,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 0,99 Euro
- Kutar Quiz (CIRCLE Entertainment) – 0,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 0,99 Euro
- Kutar Tube Rider – 0,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 0,99 Euro
- 10-in-1 Arcade Collection (Gamelion) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 1,99 Euro
- Crazy Kangaroo (Gamelion) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 1,99 Euro
- Hazumi (Gamelion) – 1,34 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,69 Euro
- League of Heroes (Gamelion) – 1,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 3,99 Euro
- Monster Shooter (Gamelion) – 2,00 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 4,00 Euro
- Pick-A-Gem (Gamelion) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,99 Euro
- PIX3D (Gamelion) – 1,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 3,99 Euro
- Rage of the Gladiator (Gamelion) – 3,49 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 6,99 Euro
- SpeedX 3D (Gamelion) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,99 Euro
- SpeedX 3D Hyper Edition (Gamelion) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 1,99 Euro
- Luv Me Buddies Wonderland – 9,68 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 14,99 Euro
Temporäre New 3DS-Rabatte
- Hyperlight EX (CatfishBlues Games) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- BOX UP (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- BRICK RACE (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- CUP CRITTERS (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- GALAXY BLASTER (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- SHOOT THE BALL (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 30. März, statt 1,49 Euro
Permanenter 3DS-Rabatt
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (GameMill) – 19,99 Euro, statt 29,99 Euro
3DS HOME Themes
- Hello Kitty with her friends (Sanrio) – 0,99 Euro
- Hello Kitty and diamonds (Sanrio) – 0,99 Euro