Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 07/2017

Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch wieder die aktuellen Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.
Neuheiten für den 3DS
- Tank Troopers (Nintendo) – 7.99 Euro
- Dragon Ball Fusions (Bandai Namco) – 39.99 Euro
Rabatte für den 3DS
- Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom) – 29.99 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 44,99 Euro
- Aqua Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) 5,99 Euro bis zum 23. Februar, statt 7,99 Euro
- Coaster Creator 3D (Big John Games) – 5,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 7,25 Euro
- Cube Creator 3D (Big John Games) – 6,25 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 7,50 Euro
- Chain Blaster (Joindots) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- Jump Trials Supreme (Joindots) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- Undead Bowling (Joindots) – 5,59 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 6,99 Euro
- Brunch Panic (CIRCLE Entertainment) – 1,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 3,99 Euro
- Castle Conqueror EX – 1,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 3,99 Euro
- Demon King Box (CIRCLE Entertainment) – 1,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 3,99 Euro
- Sweet Memories Blackjack – 1,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 3,99 Euro
- Swords & Soldiers 3D – 3,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 6,99 Euro
- World Conqueror 3D – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
- Darts Up 3D (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,99 Euro
- Football Up 3D (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,97 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,99 Euro
3DS HOME Themes
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The Open World (Nintendo) – 1,99 Euro
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: A New Adventure (Nintendo) – 1,99 Euro
Neuheiten für die Wii U
- I C REDD (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 Euro
Rabatte für die Wii U
- Soul Axiom (Wales Interactive) – 5,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 14,99 Euro
- Scribble (Bear Box Media) – 2,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,99 Euro
- Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – 3,74 Euro bis zum 23. Februar, statt 14,99 Euro
- PixelMaker (Nostatic Software) – 2,89 Euro bis zum 23. Februar, statt 3,49 Euro
- Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX – 4,95 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 7,99 Euro
- 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,24 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,49 Euro
- Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 1,99 Euro
- ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions!– 1,04 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 1,49 Euro
- Hot Rod Racer (ZeNfA Productions) – 0,69 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 0,99 Euro
- Frag doch mal… die Maus! (ASHGAMES) – 7,99 Euro bis zum 23. Februar, statt 9,99 Euro
- Double Breakout (nuGAME) – 5,00 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 7,00 Euro
Permanente Aktion für Wii U
- U Host (Bear Box Media) – 2,49 Euro, wenn man auch Scribble auf dem gleichen System besitzt, statt 4,99 Euro