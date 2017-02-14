Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 07/2017

Nintendo: Die Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch wieder die aktuellen Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.

Neuheiten für den 3DS

  • Tank Troopers (Nintendo) – 7.99 Euro
  • Dragon Ball Fusions (Bandai Namco) – 39.99 Euro

Rabatte für den 3DS

  • Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom) – 29.99 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 44,99 Euro
  • Aqua Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) 5,99 Euro bis zum 23. Februar, statt 7,99 Euro
  • Coaster Creator 3D (Big John Games) – 5,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 7,25 Euro
  • Cube Creator 3D (Big John Games) – 6,25 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 7,50 Euro
  • Chain Blaster (Joindots) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • Jump Trials Supreme (Joindots) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • Undead Bowling (Joindots) – 5,59 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 6,99 Euro
  • Brunch Panic (CIRCLE Entertainment) – 1,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 3,99 Euro
  • Castle Conqueror EX – 1,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 3,99 Euro
  • Demon King Box (CIRCLE Entertainment) – 1,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 3,99 Euro
  • Sweet Memories Blackjack  – 1,99 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 3,99 Euro
  • Swords & Soldiers 3D  – 3,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 6,99 Euro
  • World Conqueror 3D – 2,49 Euro bis zum 9. März, statt 4,99 Euro
  • Darts Up 3D (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,99 Euro
  • Football Up 3D (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,97 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,99 Euro

3DS HOME Themes

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The Open World (Nintendo) – 1,99 Euro
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: A New Adventure (Nintendo) – 1,99 Euro

Neuheiten für die Wii U

  • I C REDD (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 Euro

Rabatte für die Wii U

  • Soul Axiom (Wales Interactive) – 5,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 14,99 Euro
  • Scribble (Bear Box Media) – 2,69 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,99 Euro
  • Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – 3,74 Euro bis zum 23. Februar, statt 14,99 Euro
  • PixelMaker (Nostatic Software) – 2,89 Euro bis zum 23. Februar, statt 3,49 Euro
  • Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX  – 4,95 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 7,99 Euro
  • 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,24 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 2,49 Euro
  • Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – 0,99 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 1,99 Euro
  • ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions!– 1,04 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 1,49 Euro
  • Hot Rod Racer (ZeNfA Productions) – 0,69 Euro bis zum 2. März, statt 0,99 Euro
  • Frag doch mal… die Maus! (ASHGAMES) – 7,99 Euro bis zum 23. Februar, statt 9,99 Euro
  • Double Breakout (nuGAME) – 5,00 Euro bis zum 16. März, statt 7,00 Euro

Permanente Aktion für Wii U

  • U Host (Bear Box Media) – 2,49 Euro, wenn man auch Scribble auf dem gleichen System besitzt, statt 4,99 Euro
