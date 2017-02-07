Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 06/2017

Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch wieder die aktuellen Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.
Neuerscheinungen für Wii U
Plantera (Ratalaika Games) – 4,99 Euro (für alle Besitzer der Nintendo 3DS-Version gratis)
Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber (Square Enix) – 9,99 Euro
Words Up! Academy (CoderChild) – 2,99 Euro
Maze Break (nuGAME) – 7,00 Euro
Sonderangebote auf Wii U
Grand Prix Rock ‚N Racing (EnjoyUp ) – 4,95 Euro (bis zum 9. März, Preis: 7,99 Euro)
Shadow Puppeteer (Snow Cannon) – 10,49 Euro (bis zum 2. März, Preis: 14,99 Euro)
Frankenstein – Master of Death – 6,39 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)
Joe’s Diner (Joindots) – 6,39 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)
Suspension Railroad Simulator – 6,39 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)
Word Search by POWGI – 6,39 Euro (bis zum 16. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)
Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself – 1,59 Euro (bis zum 2. März, Preis: 1,99 Euro)
SDK Paint (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – 3,49 Euro (dauerhaft, Preis: 5,00 Euro)
Neuerscheinungen für den Nintendo 3DS
Plantera (Ratalaika Games) – 4,99 Euro (für alle Besitzer der Wii U-Version gratis)
Videos für den Nintendo 3DS
Azure Striker Gunvolt: The Anime (Inti Creates) – 2,79 Euro
Geronimo Stilton Vol. 1 (Atlantyca) – 2,99 Euro
Geronimo Stilton Vol. 2 (Atlantyca) – 2,99 Euro
Geronimo Stilton Vol. 3 (Atlantyca) – 2,99 Euro
Geronimo Stilton Vol. 4 (Atlantyca) – 2,99 Euro
Geronimo Stilton Vol. 5 (Atlantyca) – 2,99 Euro
DLC für den Nintendo 3DS
Swapdoodle – Dollo’s Cat Doodles (Nintendo) – 2,99 Euro
Swapdoodle – Dollo’s Dog Doodles (Nintendo) – 2,99 Euro
Swapdoodle – Nikki’s Enchanting Fairy Tale Friends (Nintendo) – 2,99 Euro
Neuerscheinungen für den New Nintendo 3DS
Hit Ninja (Petite Games) – 1,99 Euro
Sonderangebote für den Nintendo 3DS
Pixel Paint (Rainy Frog) – 2,99 Euro (bis zum 2. März, Preis: 3,99 Euro)
Collide-a-Ball (STARSIGN) – 0,99 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 1,99 Euro)
Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – 0,99 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 1,99 Euro)
Funfair Party Games (Joindots) – 5,59 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 6,99 Euro)
Jewel Match 3 (Joindots) – 5,59 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 6,99 Euro)
Pazuru (Joindots) – 4,79 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 5,99 Euro)
Snow Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 5,99 Euro (bis zum 16. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)
Word Search by POWGI – 6,39 Euro (bis zum 16. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)