Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 06/2017

Auch in dieser Woche präsentieren wir euch wieder die aktuellen Downloads der Woche für die Wii U und den 3DS.

Neuerscheinungen für Wii U

Plantera (Ratalaika Games) – 4,99 Euro (für alle Besitzer der Nintendo 3DS-Version gratis)

Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber (Square Enix) – 9,99 Euro

Words Up! Academy (CoderChild) – 2,99 Euro

Maze Break (nuGAME) – 7,00 Euro

Sonderangebote auf Wii U

Grand Prix Rock ‚N Racing (EnjoyUp ) – 4,95 Euro (bis zum 9. März, Preis: 7,99 Euro)

Shadow Puppeteer (Snow Cannon) – 10,49 Euro (bis zum 2. März, Preis: 14,99 Euro)

Frankenstein – Master of Death – 6,39 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)

Joe’s Diner (Joindots) – 6,39 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)

Suspension Railroad Simulator – 6,39 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)

Word Search by POWGI – 6,39 Euro (bis zum 16. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)

Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself – 1,59 Euro (bis zum 2. März, Preis: 1,99 Euro)

SDK Paint (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – 3,49 Euro (dauerhaft, Preis: 5,00 Euro)

Neuerscheinungen für den Nintendo 3DS

Plantera (Ratalaika Games) – 4,99 Euro (für alle Besitzer der Wii U-Version gratis)

Videos für den Nintendo 3DS

Azure Striker Gunvolt: The Anime (Inti Creates) – 2,79 Euro

Geronimo Stilton Vol. 1 (Atlantyca) – 2,99 Euro

Geronimo Stilton Vol. 2 (Atlantyca) – 2,99 Euro

Geronimo Stilton Vol. 3 (Atlantyca) – 2,99 Euro

Geronimo Stilton Vol. 4 (Atlantyca) – 2,99 Euro

Geronimo Stilton Vol. 5 (Atlantyca) – 2,99 Euro

DLC für den Nintendo 3DS

Swapdoodle – Dollo’s Cat Doodles (Nintendo) – 2,99 Euro

Swapdoodle – Dollo’s Dog Doodles (Nintendo) – 2,99 Euro

Swapdoodle – Nikki’s Enchanting Fairy Tale Friends (Nintendo) – 2,99 Euro

Neuerscheinungen für den New Nintendo 3DS

Hit Ninja (Petite Games) – 1,99 Euro

Sonderangebote für den Nintendo 3DS

Pixel Paint (Rainy Frog) – 2,99 Euro (bis zum 2. März, Preis: 3,99 Euro)

Collide-a-Ball (STARSIGN) – 0,99 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 1,99 Euro)

Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – 0,99 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 1,99 Euro)

Funfair Party Games (Joindots) – 5,59 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 6,99 Euro)

Jewel Match 3 (Joindots) – 5,59 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 6,99 Euro)

Pazuru (Joindots) – 4,79 Euro (bis zum 23. Februar, Preis: 5,99 Euro)

Snow Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 5,99 Euro (bis zum 16. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)

Word Search by POWGI – 6,39 Euro (bis zum 16. Februar, Preis: 7,99 Euro)