Nintendo: Die Downloads der Woche

Sonderangebote für Wii U

Aenigma Os (Akies Games) – 3,89 Euro (bis zum 11. Februar, Standard-Preis: 6,49 Euro)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios) – 10,49 Euro (bis zum 26. Januar, Standard-Preis: 14.99 Euro)

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (Drinkbox Studios) – 6,99 Euro (bis 26. Januar, Standard-Preis: 13,99 Euro)

Hurry Up! Bird Hunter (EnjoyUp Games) – 3,99 Euro (bis 8. Februar, Standard-Preis: 7,99 Euro)

Ittle Dew (Ludosity) – 6,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 9,99 Euro, nicht in Deutschland erhältlich)

OlliOlli (Curve Digital) – 1,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 9,99 Euro)

Pumped BMX + (Curve Digital) – 1,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 9,99 Euro)

Thomas Was Alone (Curve Digital) – 1,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 7,99)

Ultratron – (Curve Digital) – 1,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 9,99)

Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut (Curve Digital) – 1,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 11,99)

Nova-111 (Curve Digital) – 1,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 11,99)

Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones (Curve Digital) – 1,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 11,99)

The Swapper (Curve Digital) – 1,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 14,99)

EDGE (Two Tribes Publishing) – 0,67 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 1,99)

RUSH (Two Tribes Publishing) – 0,67 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 1,99)

Swords & Soldiers (Two Tribes Publishing) – 1,01 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 2,99)

Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) – 0,67 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 1,99)

Toki Tori 2 + (Two Tribes Publishing) – 3,74 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 14,99)

Neuerscheinungen für den Nintendo 3DS

Mercenaries Saga 3 (CIRCLE Ent.) – 5,99 Euro

Shift DX (Choice Provisions) – 4,99 Euro

Sonderangebote für den Nintendo 3DS

4 Elements (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Azada (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Hidden Expedition Titanic (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Jewel Quest 4 Heritage (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Jewel Quest Mysteries 3 (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Jewel Quest The Sapphire Dragon (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Luxor (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Mystery Case Files Dire Grove (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Mystery Case Files Ravenhearst (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Mystery Case Files Return to Ravenhearst (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Secret Mysteries in London (MSL) – 0,99 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 11,99 Euro)

Japanese Rail Sim 3D Journey to Kyoto (Sonic Powered) – 7,49 Euro (bis 31. Januar, Standard-Preis: 14,99 Euro)

Toki Tori 3D (Two Tribes Publishing) – 0,67 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 1,99 Euro)

EDGE (Two Tribes Publishing) – 0,67 Euro (bis 9. Februar, Standard-Preis: 1,99 Euro)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios) – 10,49 Euro (bis 26. Januar, Standard-Preis: 14,99 Euro)

Chain Blaster (Joindots) – 3,34 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 4,99 Euro)

Jump Trials (Joindots) – 3,34 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 4,99 Euro)

Undead Bowling (Joindots) – 4,68 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 6,99 Euro)

OlliOlli (Curve Digital) – 1,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 9,99 Euro)

Titan Attacks! (Curve Digital) – 1,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 9,99 Euro)

Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (Zordix AB) – 4,99 Euro (bis 19. Januar, Standard-Preis: 9,99 Euro)