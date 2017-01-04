Nintendo: Die Downloads der KW 01/2017

Neuerscheinungen für Wii U
- Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – 7,99 Euro
- CUP CRITTERS (RCMADIAX) 1,49 Euro
Permanente Wii U-Rabatte
- SteamWorld Heist (Image & Form) – 14,99 Euro, zuvor 19,99 Euro
- Fit Music for Wii U (O2 Games) – 19,90 Euro, zuvor 29,90 Euro
- Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (O2 Games) – 19,90 Euro, zuvor 29,90 Euro
Sonderangebote für Wii U
- Jones on Fire (Joindots) – 2,99 Euro bis zum 26. Januar, normalerweise 5,99 Euro
- Reptilian Rebellion (Herrero) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 26. Januar, normalerweise 1,99 Euro
- Alice in Wonderland (Brave Rock Games) – 4,06 Euro bis zum 12. Februar, normalerweise 4,52 Euro
- Cube Life: Island Survival (Cypronia) – 7,99 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 9,99 Euro
- Cake Ninja 3: The Legend Continues (Cypronia) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 4,99 Euro
- Color Zen (Cypronia) – 2,39 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 2,99 Euro
- My Style Studio: Hair Salon (Cypronia) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 4,99 Euro
- My Style Studio: Notebook (Cypronia) – 2,39 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 2,99 Euro
- Rubik’s Cube (Cypronia) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 4,99 Euro
- SDK Paint (HullBreach Studios) – 3,75 Euro bis zum 19. Januar, normalerweise 5,00 Euro
- SDK Spriter (HullBreach Studios) – 9,37 Euro bis zum 19. Januar, normalerweise 12,50 Euro
- BLOK DROP U (RCMADIAX) – 0,74 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 1,49 Euro
- TABLETOP GALLERY (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 2,99 Euro
3DS Neuerscheinungen
- Quiet, Please! (Nostatic Software) – 3,49 Euro
3DS-Downloadinhalte
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Lore 3: Tokyo and Mikado History (Deep Silver) – kostenlos
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Level Cap Unlock (Deep Silver) – kostenlos
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – A Godslayer Needs Items (Deep Silver) – 3,49 Euro
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Depths of Twisted Tokyo (Deep Silver) – 1,49 Euro
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Messiahs in the Diamond Realm (Deep Silver) – 3,99 Euro
Permanente 3DS-Rabatte
- SteamWorld Heist (Image & Form) – 14,99 Euro, zuvor 19,99 Euro
- Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (O2 Games) – 14,90 Euro, zuvor 24,90 Euro
Sonderangebote für 3DS
- The Delusions of Von Sottendorff and his Square Mind (Delirium Studios) – 4,99 Euro bis zum 12. Januar, normalerweise 12,99 Euro
- Tiny Games – Knights & Dragons (Reactor) – 1,79 Euro bis zum 19. Januar, normalerweise 2,99 Euro
- Murder on the Titanic (Joindots) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 26. Januar, normalerweise 7,99 Euro
- Color Zen (Cypronia) – 2,39 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 2,99 Euro
- Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – 2,39 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 2,99 Euro
- Fishdom H2O: Hidden Odyssey (Cypronia) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 4,99 Euro
- My Style Studio: Hair Salon (Cypronia) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 4,99 Euro
- Rubik’s Cube (Cypronia) – 3,99 Euro bis zum 2. Februar, normalerweise 4,99 Euro
3DS HOME Theme
- Monster Hunter Generations: The Fated Four (Capcom) – 1,99 Euro