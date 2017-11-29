Ludwig Minkus: Rudolf Nureyev’s Don Quixote & Mozart: Lucio Silla

Ludwig Minkus: Rudolf Nureyev’s Don Quixote: Don Quixote was created by the master choreographer Marius Petipa, together with the composer Ludwig Minkus, for the Imperial Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow in 1869. Marking the 400th anniversary of Cervantess death, Don Quixote is here seen in the revised version by Rudolf Nureyev which the French choreographer Manuel Legris once a noted Basil himself in his days as an étoile in Nureyevs Paris troupe – devised for the Wiener Staatsballett. A Don Quixote to love Legris and company can count the evening a total success (Die Presse). As for the two principals, Maria Yakovleva and Denys Cherevychko as Kitri and Basil, no praise was high enough: both are technically brilliant (Wiener Zeitung).

Mozart: Lucio Silla: This dramatic opera is associated with one of Mozarts sojourns in Milan. The Austrian genius was sixteen when he composed this jewel of bel canto dedicated to the general and dictator of Ancient Rome: Lucio Silla made its debut on 26 December 1772, when Mozart was almost seventeen. It was the third opera that he had staged in the Regio Ducal Theatre, Milano. The staging by Marshall Pynkoski, specialized in eighteenth-century operas with particular insights into Baroque dance, drama and gestures, pays attention to detail, making use of scenes and eighteenth-century impeccably decorated costumes designed by a specialist of the genre in film, Antoine Fontaine (delteatro.it). The female cast is remarkable (La Repubblica).

90 TV-Sender streamen – live und on demand

Es ist noch gar nicht lange her, da habe ich mit meiner Freundin die Londoner Übertragung von Othello geschaut, meine erste live Oper sozusagen und ich war so begeistert, dass ich richtig Lust habe andere Inszenierungen zu sehen, ohne das ich mich wirklich dabei auskenne, wisst ihr wie ich meine? Ich bin also sonst nicht der Typ, der sich für opern interessiert hat oder da irgendeine Ahnung hat, ich finde es aber einfach nur schön und spannend. Daher habe ich mal geschaut was es gerade so auf DVD und Blu-ray gibt und bin auf diesebeiden aufmerksam geworden. Mozart, weil Mozart in jeder Hinsicht ein Highlight ist und Don Quixote, weil ich da mal ein Buch gelesen habe und die Handlung sehr spannend finde. Ich wurde dann auch nicht enttäuscht, ich hatte großen Spaß mit beiden und kann euch sehr empfehlen einfach selbst mal reinzuschauen und euch für Opern zu begeistern.

8,0 von 10 Opern