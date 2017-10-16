David LaChapelle signiert im TASCHEN Store

David LaChapelle kommt nach Berlin und signiert am Samstag, den 28. Oktober, von 18 bis 20 Uhr exklusiv im TASCHEN Store auf der Schlüterstraße 39 (10629 Berlin) seine neuen Buch Lost and Found und Good News.

David LaChapelle. Lost + Found. Part I (Lachapelle Collection 1): TASCHEN is proud to announce Lost + Found, Part I and Good News, Part II, the long-awaited, latest and final publications from artist David LaChapelle. The books are the fourth and fifth installments of LaChapelle’s five-book anthology, which began with LaChapelle Land (1996), continued with Hotel LaChapelle (1999), and followed with Heaven to Hell (2006).

Lost + Found, Part I is a visual recording of the times we live in and the issues we face, expressed through David LaChapelle’s unique and distinctive vision. Featuring a monumental curation of images that have never before been published in book form, it chronicles LaChapelle’s strongest images as a visionary to date while encapsulating our time in history.

David LaChapelle. Good News. Part II (Lachapelle Collection 2): Good News, Part II follows David LaChapelle’s creative renaissance as he surrenders to contemplations of mortality, moving beyond the material world in a quest for paradise. Featuring a monumental curation of images that have never before been published in book form, it is a sublime and arresting new body of work that attempts to photograph that which can’t be photographed. It represents the final chapter to LaChapelle’s narrative in a collection of books that have captivated a generation of viewers across the globe.

Das Buch Lost and Found kannst Du bei uns gewinnen, Du musst nur unten stehende Gewinnspielfrage richtig beantworten und hast die Chance auf diesen Gewinn. Viel Erfolg bei der Teilnahme.

Bitte beachte aber dabei unbedingt unsere Gewinnspielregeln. Teilgenommen werden kann bis zum 29.10.2017, bis 23.59 Uhr. Bei Medien mit einer Freigabe ab 18 benötigen wir im Gewinnfall eine Kopie eines gültigen Personalausweises.