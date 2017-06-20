Cold Waters: After tracking a Soviet landing force bound for Iceland it is time to plan your attack. Do you silently close in to torpedo the landing ships and escape during the resulting chaos? Or strike with long-range missiles but risk counterattack from the enemy escorts? Have you detected them all, could another submarine be out there listening for you? Has the hunter become the hunted? Will you survive the Cold Waters?

Inspired by the 1988 classic “Red Storm Rising”, command a nuclear submarine in a desperate attempt to prevent “mutually assured destruction” when the Cold War gets hot and WWIII begins.

You will be tasked with intercepting convoys, amphibious landings, insertion missions and battling it out with enemy warships, submarines and aircraft. Thankfully, an arsenal of wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship and cruise missiles and the occasional SEAL team are on board to keep the Iron Curtain at bay.

Ich bin hin- und hergerissen von dem Spiel. Früher als Jugendlicher habe ich solche Art von Spielen geliebt, Das Boot, Silent Service und wie sie nicht alle hießen. Das taktische vorgehen war immer ein Highlight und als ich zum ersten mal von Cold Waters hörte musste ich es natürlich direkt haben. Ich fand den Einstieg allerdings ziemlich schwer, das Tutorial muss schon sein und selbst dann wird man etwas alleine gelassen ohne weitere Erklärungen, so muss man also alles selbst herausfinden, was einerseits cool ist, andererseits aber auch anstrengend.

Wovon ich auch hin- und hergerissen bin ist die Grafik. Das Wasser sieht so realistisch aus, es macht richtig Spaß nah ran zu zoomen und es sich anzuschauen, die Wellen, unglaublich cool. Andererseits ist der Ozean etwas leer, kein Grund, keine Algen, keine Fische, einfach ein Hauch von nichts.

Das zieht sich durchs ganze Spiel, es ist unglaublich cool, aber auch irgendwie nicht ganz perfekt. Versteht ihr wie ich das meine, man wünscht es sich richtig, weil die Entwickler so vieles so unglaublich gut hinbekommen haben, das man sich ärgert das manche Dinge eben nicht passen. Ich hoffe sehr auf einige Patches, kann das Spiel aber auf jeden Fall empfehlen. Spielt es unbedingt mal an, es lohnt sich sehr.